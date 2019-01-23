'Beaten and shot'

Video

Zimbabwe's security forces have been accused of using systematic torture to crack down on protesters.

Unrest broke out more than a week ago following a sharp rise in fuel prices.

A government spokesman defended the crackdown, telling the BBC: "When things get out of hand, a bit of firmness is needed."

Burials have been held for some of the people killed and some of the injured are receiving treatment for gunshot wounds in hospitals.

