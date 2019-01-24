What to expect from President Tshisekedi?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Felix Tshisekedi inaugurated: What to expect from DR Congo's new leader?
The new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, has been sworn into office.
He is taking over from Joseph Kabila in the first peaceful transfer of power in the country for nearly 60 years.
But many still dispute his victory in December's presidential election.
Numerous sources say his opponent Martin Faylulu won a landslide victory and has been denied office by a backroom deal between Mr Kabila and Mr Tshisekedi.
-
24 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-46994909/felix-tshisekedi-inaugurated-what-to-expect-from-dr-congo-s-new-leaderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window