'There'll never be another Oliver Mtukudzu'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oliver Mtukudzu: Zimbabwe mourns death of Afro-jazz great
Oliver Mtukudzi, one of Zimbabwe's most renowned musicians, has died aged 66 after a four-decade career.
His Afro-jazz music crossed continents, winning him huge fans around the world.
-
24 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-46995286/oliver-mtukudzu-zimbabwe-mourns-death-of-afro-jazz-greatRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window