Wildfire ravages Lion's Head mountain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cape Town: Wildfire ravages Lion's Head mountain

Nearly 100 firefighters have been deployed to tackle a wildfire on Lion's Head mountain.

The blaze broke out on Sunday and threatened suburban areas of Cape Town, causing some evacuations.

It is unclear what started the fire, but authorities said on Monday that it had been contained.

  • 28 Jan 2019