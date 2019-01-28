Media player
Cape Town: Wildfire ravages Lion's Head mountain
Nearly 100 firefighters have been deployed to tackle a wildfire on Lion's Head mountain.
The blaze broke out on Sunday and threatened suburban areas of Cape Town, causing some evacuations.
It is unclear what started the fire, but authorities said on Monday that it had been contained.
