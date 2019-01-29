Swapping Boko Haram for life skills

Video

A de-radicalisation programme in Nigeria is helping Boko Haram militants reintegrate with society.

One hundred and fifty ex-fighters are being taught vocational skills as part of the rehabilitation programme.

'Mohammed' (not his real name) surrendered to the Nigerian authorities after spending six years as Boko Haram fighter.

He says he was forced into the group after an attack on their village, but now regrets joining and is determined to rebuild his life.

Journalists: Ishaq Khalid and Efrem Gebreab.