Lagos BMX crews 'like family'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BMX riding in Lagos: Starboy using sport to keep kids out of trouble
A group of BMK bike-riders in Nigeria is helping to keep young people from drugs abuse through BMX-ing.
The 'Lagos BMX Crew' wants youths to get into the sport as way a keeping themselves out of trouble.
The group however says bike riding without skate-parks is a tough experience in Nigeria.
Video Journalist: Faith Ilevbare.
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-47050323/bmx-riding-in-lagos-starboy-using-sport-to-keep-kids-out-of-troubleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window