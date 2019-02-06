Lagos BMX crews 'like family'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BMX riding in Lagos: Starboy using sport to keep kids out of trouble

A group of BMK bike-riders in Nigeria is helping to keep young people from drugs abuse through BMX-ing.

The 'Lagos BMX Crew' wants youths to get into the sport as way a keeping themselves out of trouble.

The group however says bike riding without skate-parks is a tough experience in Nigeria.

Video Journalist: Faith Ilevbare.

  • 06 Feb 2019