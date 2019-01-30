Ghana MP defends unmasking shot reporter

Video

Ghanaian MP Kennedy Agyapong has defended circulating photos of undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who was later shot dead by unidentified men on motorbikes.

Police believe Mr Hussein-Suale was murdered earlier in January because of his work. He had been a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations, run by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, and had investigated corruption in Ghana's football leagues last year.

After the scandal broke, Mr Agyapong had gone on television to reveal Mr Hussein-Suale’s identity and had called for people to beat him up.

He has told the BBC’s Thomas Naadi that he regrets the journalist’s death, but has a clear conscious about unmasking him as he felt he was about to be set up by the Tiger Eye journalist.

He said he wanted to warn people to chase Mr Hussein-Suale away should he arrive at his premises.