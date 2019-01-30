'Zimbabwean soldiers raped me'

Media player
Zimbabwe women raped as government crackdown continues
The government in Zimbabwe is continuing its crackdown following recent protests against a 150% fuel tax increase.
The BBC's Andrew Harding has spoken to victims of sexual and violent assault at the hands of the security services.
Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa says the government does not condone such behaviour and has urged women to report cases of alleged rape to the police.
- Read more: 'We are angry, we are desperate'
30 Jan 2019
