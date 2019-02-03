Designer Taofeek 'inspired by Fela Kuti'
Nigerian designer Taofeek on his inspiration Fela Kuti

Meet the Nigerian designer who's causing a stir in the fashion world.

At just 19 years old, Taofeek Abijako became the youngest person to present a collection at New York Fashion Week last summer.

BBC What's New reporter Keisha Gitari went to meet him in Lagos to find out about his inspirations.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story.

  • 03 Feb 2019
