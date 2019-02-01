The country with a monthly cleaning day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stop it and tidy up

A new campaign introduced by Sierra Leone's president, has called on people to get out on the streets and clean in order to improve everyone's hygiene.

Cleaning days are held on the first Saturday of each month

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 Feb 2019