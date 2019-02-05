BBC launches 2019 Komla Dumor Award

Video

The BBC is seeking a rising star of African journalism for the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, now in its fifth year.

Journalists from across the continent are invited to apply for the award, which aims to uncover and promote fresh talent from Africa.

The winner will spend three months at the BBC headquarters in London, gaining skills and experience.

Applications close on 26 February 2019 at 23:59 GMT.

•To see if you are eligible for the role and to apply, click here

•You can also spread the word on social media using the hashtag #BBCKomlaAward.