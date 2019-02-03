The Somali comedian 'killing stereotypes'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Somali comedian 'killing stereotypes'

Kenya-based comic Nasra Yusuf uses her stand-up to challenge prejudices about the Somali community.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Feb 2019