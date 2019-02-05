Why I live under an active volcano
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ade Adepitan shocked by Cape Verde volcano resident's home

In Ade Adepitan's new BBC Two travel series, the former Paralympian travels the length and breadth of sub-Saharan Africa.

In this extract from the first episode, Ade is in Cape Verde to meet a man whose front room was almost swallowed by lava.

  • 05 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'I monitor Congo's deadliest volcano'