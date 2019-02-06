Media player
FGM and male circumcision aren't the same: Nimco Ali
Nimco Ali is a Somali anti-FGM campaigner and survivor of female genital mutilation (FGM).
She spoke to BBC Africa ahead of the International Day of Zero Tolerance against FGM about her mission, misconceptions about FGM and the women in Africa who are at the forefront of the fight to eradicate the practise.
Video producers: Wahiba Ahmed and Rupert Waring.
06 Feb 2019
