'I was banned from PE for having big hair'
Tillie is a 15-year-old girl from Leeds - who also happens to be half Ghanaian and half English.

Throughout her life, she found it difficult to understand what it means to be mixed-race.

But when she travelled to her grandfather's hometown of Jamestown, Accra, she instantly felt welcomed.

  • 08 Feb 2019
