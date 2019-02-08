'I was banned from PE for having big hair'

Video

Tillie is a 15-year-old girl from Leeds - who also happens to be half Ghanaian and half English.

Throughout her life, she found it difficult to understand what it means to be mixed-race.

But when she travelled to her grandfather's hometown of Jamestown, Accra, she instantly felt welcomed.

Between Two Worlds is a co-commission by BBC What's New? and Newsround. Produced by Nora Fakim and Sameena Misbahuddin.