'I was banned from PE for having big hair'

Mixed-race in the UK: 'It was like I was bad for having big hair'
Tillie is a 15-year-old girl from Leeds - who also happens to be half Ghanaian and half English.
Throughout her life, she found it difficult to understand what it means to be mixed-race.
But when she travelled to her grandfather's hometown of Jamestown, Accra, she instantly felt welcomed.
Between Two Worlds is a co-commission by BBC What's New? and Newsround. Produced by Nora Fakim and Sameena Misbahuddin.
08 Feb 2019
