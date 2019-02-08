Where are the women in Nigeria's election?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nigeria election 2019: Where are the female candidates?

Nigeria has one of the lowest rates of female participation in parliament, according to the UN.

Woman hold only 5.29% of seats in Nigeria's state assemblies, despite women making up half of the electorate.

Experts suggest that women could be deterred from entering politics by a patriarchal society and a lack of transparency in the candidate selection process.

Video journalists: Mayeni Jones, Ayo Bello and Roderick Macleod.

  • 08 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Buhari rival: 'My age is not an issue'