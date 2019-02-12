Inside the Nairobi hotel attack

Media player
Kenya terror attack: What happened during the Nairobi hotel siege?
On 15 January, 21 people were killed in an attack on a luxury hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital Nairobi. The attack lasted 19 hours. But what exactly happened during that time?
12 Feb 2019
