‘Reckless to walk away' from Somalia

Video

Kenya will continue to work with other countries to deliver security in Somalia until the country is safe, Deputy President William Ruto has told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur.

“We are responsible partners under Amisom, we will work with other countries, the initiative under the UN to make sure we secure Somalia,” he said.

Kenya has a vested interest because they are our neighbours, Mr Ruto said, explaining it would be "reckless to walk away" from a danger that threatens Kenya.

