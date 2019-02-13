Nigeria's election: The view from a Lagos bus

Media player
Nigeria election 2019: The view from a Lagos commuter bus
Ahead of this week's election, BBC Africa travelled on a bus around Lagos to find out what passengers hope for the future of their country.
There are more than 70 people running for president, including the incumbent president Muhammadu Buhari and opposition candidate Atiku Abubakar.
Nigeria goes to the polls on 16 February.
Video journalist:Joshua Akinyemi
13 Feb 2019
