Why are some young Nigerians not voting?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigeria election 2019: Why are some young people not voting?
About half of the Nigerian electorate is under the age of 35, but some young people say they will not vote on 16 February.
Some of them in the capital, Abuja, spoke to BBC Africa about their options.
Video journalist: Efrem Gebreab.
-
13 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-47215478/nigeria-election-2019-why-are-some-young-people-not-votingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window