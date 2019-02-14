Discussing Nigeria's election with my Dad

Video

What happens when a family talk about politics?

Ogonnia "Neyah" Idam and her father Chief Aloy O. Idam sat down to talk about the upcoming elections and what they would do if they were in charge of Nigeria.

The father and daughter spoke ahead of Nigeria's election which takes place on 16 February.

The pair, who live in Lagos, also revealed why they feel the election is important.

Video journalist: Joshua Akinyemi

Producer: Princess Abumere