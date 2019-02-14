Discussing Nigeria's election with my Dad

Media player
Nigeria election 2019: Father and daughter discuss the poll
What happens when a family talk about politics?
Ogonnia "Neyah" Idam and her father Chief Aloy O. Idam sat down to talk about the upcoming elections and what they would do if they were in charge of Nigeria.
The father and daughter spoke ahead of Nigeria's election which takes place on 16 February.
The pair, who live in Lagos, also revealed why they feel the election is important.
Video journalist: Joshua Akinyemi
Producer: Princess Abumere
14 Feb 2019
