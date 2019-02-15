'Why aren't you married yet?!'

Video

"When are you getting married?" That's the question Somalis Safa and Ladan get constantly asked by their relatives.

The second generation Somalis told BBC Minute they're facing a generational clash over marriage pressure.

Somali cultural traditions expect women to marry and have children by the age of 30.

But social media influencer, Ladan Takow, says she's more concerned about housing issues, job security and Islamophobia.

She's trying to break the taboo of discussing love and marriage among her community through her Instagram and Youtube page.

Video Journalist: Olivia Le Poidevin