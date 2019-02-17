Media player
Colobus monkeys in Kenya 'threatened by humans'
A conservationist is providing a safe space for colobus monkeys in Diani, a Kenyan coastal region near Mombasa.
Nancy Mungania from Colobus Conservation, an NGO, is on a mission to save the monkeys, who are facing the threats of deforestation and poaching.
In this BBC One Minute story, Nancy urged people not to see the primates as enemies, and instead plant more trees to make safe homes for the monkeys.
Video Journalist: Rashid Ibrahim
17 Feb 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window