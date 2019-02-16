'We can talk about anything without fear'

Video

Friends Julie Asuju and Wangui Njee both suffer from vitiligo, a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin due to a lack of the pigment melanin.

Vitiligo is a rare and misunderstood skin condition, and its sufferers are often stigmatised and isolated.

But it has brought these two friends closer together, and helped make them determined to get the most out of life.

