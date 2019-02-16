Nigeria election chief delays polls

Media player
Nigeria election chief delays presidential vote
Presidential and parliamentary elections in Nigeria have been delayed by a week.
They were due to be held on Saturday but have now been rescheduled for 23 February.
The announcement came after an emergency meeting at the INEC headquarters in the capital, Abuja.
16 Feb 2019
