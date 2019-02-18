'Snatching ballot box may be your last act'

Media player
Nigeria election: President Buhari warns vote riggers
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari says he has ordered the police and military to be "ruthless" with vote-riggers, following the last-minute postponement of the general election.
The incumbent president also called the electoral commission incompetent and ordered an investigation into why the vote was delayed.
18 Feb 2019
