Liberia's President George Weah 'investigating missing $100m'
George Weah, former World Footballer of the Year and star of AC Milan, Chelsea and Monaco, was elected president of Liberia in a landslide victory just over a year ago.
Having been raised in one of Liberia’s worst slums many saw him as a man who understood the needs of the poor.
But some are now coming to doubt that, amid allegations of corruption and economic mismanagement.
The BBC’s Mike Thomson was granted a rare interview with the president, in which he discussed progress on an investigation into $100m of government money that has allegedly gone missing.
-
18 Feb 2019