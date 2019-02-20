'Bees follow me and I don't know why'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The mystery behind Ethiopia's 'father of bees'

Gosa Taffese has a beehive in his front room and the insects follow him on his travels as well.

Dubbed the “father of bees” by locals in Ethiopia's Oromia region, he says it's a mystery why the insects are attracted to him.

Video journalist: Yadeta Berhanu, BBC News Oromo

  • 20 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Is this the world's toughest commute?