What do young Senegalese want in a leader?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Senegal election 2019: What do youth want from their president?
Senegal is heading to the polls on 24 February to vote for the country's president.
Incumbent President Macky Sall is in the running again in the West African nation, seen as one of the most stable democracies in sub-Saharan Africa.
More than 6.6 million people are registered to vote in these elections, and who young people decide to support could have a significant impact, as the average age in the country is 19.
Young voters tell us what whey look for in a leader.
-
21 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-47312268/senegal-election-2019-what-do-youth-want-from-their-presidentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window