'One time someone called me grey'

Mixed race in the UK: 'Wizkid and Afrobeats make me proud of my Nigerian heritage'
Thirteen-year-old Monifa and her 10-year-old sister Naima live in London, but were born in South Africa to an English mother and Nigerian father.
In this film they discuss their experiences being mixed-race in both London and South Africa, and what makes them proud of their heritage.
Between Two Worlds is a co-commission by BBC What's New? and Newsround.
Produced by Nora Fakim and Sameena Misbahuddin.
23 Feb 2019
