'They call me the poor Olympian'

The Gambia's first female Olympian: 'They call me poor'
The Gambia's first female Olympian Gina Bass was the flagbearer for her home country at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
Three years on, the 24-year-old finds herself fighting against wage disparity in order to make it to the top of her sport.
Video produced by Janine Anthony, BBC Sport Africa.
26 Feb 2019
