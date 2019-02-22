Media player
Botswana's elephant hunting dilemma
A report by cabinet ministers in Botswana has recommended lifting a four-year hunting ban and the introduction of elephant culling.
The number of elephants in Botswana is estimated to be about 130,000, which some argue is too many for the ecosystem - there is increasing conflict between wildlife and people.
But others say the country's tourism has grown dramatically since the ban came into place and that lifting it would affect the country's international reputation for conservation.
22 Feb 2019
