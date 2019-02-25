Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
88 dead elephants discovered in poaching hot spots in Botswana, Africa
The aerial survey of northern Botswana by Elephants Without Borders revealed four poaching hot spots and 88 carcasses of elephants who showed signs of having been killed by poachers.
Since the last wildlife survey four years ago the number of carcasses has increased by 600%.
The government admits poaching takes place in Africa but disputes claims that the elephants were killed - sayng they died "from natural causes and retaliatory killings."
-
25 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-47352607/88-dead-elephants-discovered-in-poaching-hot-spots-in-botswana-africaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window