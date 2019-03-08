Opening up Morocco's mountains to women
Video

'I am Morocco's first female mountain guide'

In Morocco, a small group of women are challenging traditional gender roles by becoming trekking tour leaders.

Hafida Hdoubane is one of only 10 women guides in the country. She takes women-only groups to visit nomadic Moroccan women in the High Atlas mountains.

Video journalist: Elaine Jung Reporter: Catharina Moh

