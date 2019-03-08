Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I am Morocco's first female mountain guide'
In Morocco, a small group of women are challenging traditional gender roles by becoming trekking tour leaders.
Hafida Hdoubane is one of only 10 women guides in the country. She takes women-only groups to visit nomadic Moroccan women in the High Atlas mountains.
Video journalist: Elaine Jung Reporter: Catharina Moh
-
08 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window