Scleroderma activist Farah Khaleck: 'I used to be scared looking in the mirror'
A Kenyan woman who has a rare and incurable condition, has said she wants to inspire young people to love themselves.
Farah Khaleck has scleroderma, an autoimmune disease which causes hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues.
By telling her story, she says she hopes to encourage other young people to embrace themselves.
She spoke to BBC Africa about how she has learnt to love herself.
Video journalists: Anne Okumu and Anthony Irungu.
03 Mar 2019
