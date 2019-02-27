The seamstress who sews with her feet
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The seamstress who sews with her feet

Baraka Shenouda was born without forearms, but hopes a recent law change in Egypt will mean more opportunities.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Feb 2019