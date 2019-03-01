'African WW1 soldiers should be acknowledged'

Video

A multimedia exhibition is aiming to commemorate colonial soldiers who lost their lives in World War One.

Mimesis: African Soldier by the artist John Akomfrah uses historic films and images to tell the lesser-known stories of the conflict, which is also known as the Great War.

The artist said the role of African soldiers should be more widely taught in British schools.

The exhibition, which is at the Imperial War Museum in London, aims to show how World War One shaped today's society.

Pictures courtesy of Smoking Dogs Films, IWM, from the collection of the Library of Congress and John Akomfrah.

Produced by BBC What's New?