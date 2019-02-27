Buhari supporters celebrate in Nigeria
Video

Nigeria election: Muhammadu Buhari supporters celebrate in Abuja

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been re-elected for a second four-year term, after defeating his main rival, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Supporters celebrated at the campaign headquarters of Mr Buhari's All Progressives Congress party in the capital, Abuja.

