Macky Sall re-elected Senegal's president
Video

Senegal election: The challenges facing President Macky Sall

Senegal's President Macky Sall has won a second term, of five years, following Sunday's election.

He won 58% of the votes cast, but opponents accused him of preventing some of his main rivals from running.

But who is Mr Sall and what are the challenges facing him?

  • 01 Mar 2019
