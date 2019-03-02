DR Congo president makes amnesty pledge

Media player
DR Congo president: Amnesty pledged for political prisoners
The Democratic Republic of Congo's newly elected president, Felix Tshisekedi, told crowds he wants to free all political prisoners within the next 10 days.
The pledge was announced as Mr Tshisekedi unveiled his "emergency programme for the first 100 days".
02 Mar 2019
