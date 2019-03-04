'We're scared of men who should protect us'
Women lead rape protests in Somalia's Puntland region

Five young men have been sentenced to death by firing squad for the gang-rape of an unnamed woman in Galkayo, one of the main cities in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland.

The ruling comes amid outrage in the region over the recent death of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered.

Women and schoolchildren took to the streets to vent their anger, demanding the government take allegations of sexual assault seriously.

