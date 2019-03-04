'We're scared of men who should protect us'

Media player
Women lead rape protests in Somalia's Puntland region
Five young men have been sentenced to death by firing squad for the gang-rape of an unnamed woman in Galkayo, one of the main cities in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland.
The ruling comes amid outrage in the region over the recent death of a 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered.
Women and schoolchildren took to the streets to vent their anger, demanding the government take allegations of sexual assault seriously.
04 Mar 2019
