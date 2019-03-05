Video

Thousands of people have again demonstrated in Algeria's main cities demanding that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika step down.

In the capital Algiers, university students and their teachers rallied outside the main post office, angrily demanding that the 82-year-old, who is extremely sick, abandon plans to seek a fifth presidential term in next month's election.

Mass demonstrations started on 22 February against Mr Bouteflika's bid to extend his 20-year rule.