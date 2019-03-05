Media player
Algeria protests: Students rally against President Bouteflika
Thousands of people have again demonstrated in Algeria's main cities demanding that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika step down.
In the capital Algiers, university students and their teachers rallied outside the main post office, angrily demanding that the 82-year-old, who is extremely sick, abandon plans to seek a fifth presidential term in next month's election.
Mass demonstrations started on 22 February against Mr Bouteflika's bid to extend his 20-year rule.
05 Mar 2019
