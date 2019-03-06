Passengers stranded in Kenya airport strike
Thousands of passengers have been stranded after a strike by workers at Kenya's four main airports.

The strikers say they are unhappy over a planned merger between the airport authority and the national airline.

The action has caused disruption at airports in Mombasa, Eldoret, Kisumu and the capital Nairobi.

The government has condemned the strike as illegal.

