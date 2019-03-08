Isha Sesay on how to be a top news presenter

Media player
Career tips from Isha Sesay, former CNN news anchor
Former CNN news presenter Isha Sesay shares her top tips for career success.
The journalist, who recently stepped down from her job after 13 years, says people aspiring to become successful broadcasters need to be tenacious, resilient and read widely.
Sesay is now running a charity that works with young people in Sierra Leone.
Video produced by BBC What's New?
08 Mar 2019
