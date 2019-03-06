'Boxing is not hard; it's just jab, one two'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian seven-year-old on boxing world champion dreams
A seven-year-old Nigerian girl has revealed she is determined to become a world boxing champion.
Sekinat Quadri's father encouraged her to pursue her dream of fighting in the ring after her mother said boxing was only for for men.
In this BBC Africa One Minute story, Sekinat said she has been inspired by boxing stars like Muhammad Ali and Claressa Shields.
She also added she wants to encourage girls like her to embrace the sport.
Video journalists: Damilola Oduolowu and Ahmed Ambali, BBC News Yoruba
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-47477427/nigerian-seven-year-old-on-boxing-world-champion-dreamsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window