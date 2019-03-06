'Boxing is not hard; it's just jab, one two'
Nigerian seven-year-old on boxing world champion dreams

A seven-year-old Nigerian girl has revealed she is determined to become a world boxing champion.

Sekinat Quadri's father encouraged her to pursue her dream of fighting in the ring after her mother said boxing was only for for men.

In this BBC Africa One Minute story, Sekinat said she has been inspired by boxing stars like Muhammad Ali and Claressa Shields.

She also added she wants to encourage girls like her to embrace the sport.

Video journalists: Damilola Oduolowu and Ahmed Ambali, BBC News Yoruba

