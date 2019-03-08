'Aspire to be president, not first lady'
Video

Monica Geingos is a lawyer, entrepreneur and the first lady of Namibia.

Before marrying President Hage Geingob, she was a successful businesswoman.

Since taking on the role of first lady in 2015, she has also become a UNAids special advocate for young women and adolescent girls.

She told BBC Africa why she uses her voice to promote gender equality.

Reporter: Lebo Diseko.

  • 08 Mar 2019
