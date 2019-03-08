Why are Algerians protesting?

Video

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets in Algeria after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced that he would seek a fifth-term in office.

Mr Bouteflika later said that he would step down early if re-elected, but the protests have continued.

Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on 18 April, 2019.

Video produced by Suniti Singh, Victoria Bisset and Carolyn Lamboley

