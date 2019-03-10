Media player
Ethiopian Airlines: 157 killed in air crash
An Ethiopian Airlines jet has crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all on board.
The airline said 149 passengers and eight crew members were on flight ET302 from the Ethiopian capital to Nairobi in Kenya.
10 Mar 2019
