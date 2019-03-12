Electrifying Kenya's safari experience

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could electric vehicles be the future for Kenyan travel?
Sneaking up on rhinos on safari just became a whole lot easier.
With millions of Kenyans relying on solar power for their energy, a new company has started converting existing vehicles into solar-powered electric ones.
So far the idea is being trialled on safari cars, but the Swedish company behind the idea wants to expand the idea across Nairobi's transport network.
-
12 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-47530522/could-electric-vehicles-be-the-future-for-kenyan-travelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window