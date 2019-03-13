Rescue operation after Lagos school collapse
A building containing a primary school has collapsed in the Nigerian city of Lagos, with pupils reported trapped in the rubble.

The school was on the top floor of the three-storey building in Ita Faji on Lagos island, in Nigeria's commercial capital.

Images from the scene show rescuers searching through piles of broken concrete and twisted metal.

